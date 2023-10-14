EL SHOW: Uniting Latino Passion, Culture, And Baseball's Rich Legacy

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Oct 14, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

In January of this year, Rafael Jimenez , a former production exec with a distinguished career at CNN, MTV, Refinery 29, and ABC News Digital, joined forces with Phil Colon, a seasoned media and marketing expert with over 30 years of experience. Their shared passion for baseball and a vision for something extraordinary led to a partnership and the creation of EL SHOW. This bilingual and culturally relevant lifestyle baseball platform has captured baseball fans' hearts and social media feeds worldwide.

EL SHOW isn't just another baseball platform; it's a labor of love built on personal connections to the game. Both Phil and Rafael are not only passionate fans of baseball but also dedicated baseball/softball coach dads for their kids, including Ella, Sam, Miles, and Stella. Their journey with baseball started from T-ball through 14U, giving them a profound understanding of the sport's significance in young lives.

Hailing from native New York neighborhoods of the South Bronx and Washington Heights, Phil and Rafael share deep roots in the heart of baseball culture. Their high school friendship, formed during their years at Cardinal Hayes H.S., has only deepened their bond. They proudly wear the title of loyal Yankees fans yet have a deep respect and passion for all aspects of the game. Their genuine appreciation shines through in every part of EL SHOW.

EL SHOW stands out as one of the only bilingual baseball communities on social media that delves deeply into the lifestyle and culture surrounding the sport. Recognizing a void in Latin sports culture content, Phil and Rafael set out to celebrate the essence of béisbol as a cultural phenomenon, taking fans on a journey that transcends the boundaries of the game itself.

Their journey has unveiled a stark reality: while over 30% of MLB players are Latino, they are grossly underrepresented in mainstream sports media. Language barriers and a lack of cultural understanding have left these remarkable athletes as infrequent guests on post-game shows such as ESPN and FS1. EL SHOW has seized this opportunity to reframe the narrative, providing a platform where Latino players can directly share their stories, perspectives, and experiences with fans. "It's about giving these athletes the recognition and representation they deserve while breaking down barriers in the sports media landscape," states Phil Colon.

Moreover, EL SHOW recognizes baseball's challenges in engaging younger audiences, especially people of color. To reverse this trend, the platform is committed to creating content that resonates with the youth, reigniting their passion for baseball by showcasing its rich cultural tapestry and making it relatable and exciting for a new generation.

The journey began on TikTok, where EL SHOW tapped into a vast and diverse audience. However, their vision extends beyond a single platform. This past May, they launched on Instagram . In 2024, they plan to expand their presence into additional media channels, aiming to make EL SHOW a household name for anyone who loves baseball and its cultural significance.

EL SHOW's ultimate ambition is to become the go-to platform for young Latinos worldwide. As the co-founder of Voto Latino and Project 2050, Phil Colon understands the importance of providing a voice for underserved communities. EL SHOW is their contribution to amplifying the voices and stories of Latino baseball players, ensuring that their remarkable journeys to the major leagues are celebrated and documented.

"EL SHOW is more than just a baseball platform; it's a cultural movement, a celebration of diversity, and a platform for empowerment," says Rafael Jimenez. The childhood friends are excited to continue this journey and invite brands that share their vision to join them in making baseball more inclusive, culturally relevant, and representative than ever before. Together, they aim to change the game, both on and off the field, ensuring that the beauty of baseball's culture shines brightly for generations to come.

In their ongoing quest to enhance the EL SHOW experience, Phil and Rafael are actively seeking brand partnerships that align with their mission and values.

For media inquiries, please contact:

(English media)

(Spanish media)