Tens Of Foreigners Arrive At Egypt's Border Crossing From Gaza

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dozens of foreigners from a variety of countries have been flocking to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to the news website, groups of foreigners inside Gaza have headed towards the Rafah land crossing. A small crowd can be seen next to the checkpoint, which is still closed from the Gaza Strip.

The website did not specify from which countries are the people at the Rafah crossing.