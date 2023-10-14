Tens Of Foreigners Arrive At Egypt's Border Crossing From Gaza

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dozens of foreigners from a variety of countries have been
flocking to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza
Strip, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
According to the news website, groups of foreigners inside Gaza
have headed towards the Rafah land crossing. A small crowd can be
seen next to the checkpoint, which is still closed from the Gaza
Strip.
The website did not specify from which countries are the people
at the Rafah crossing.
