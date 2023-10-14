Azerbaijani Triathlete Wins Bronze At World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athlete Rostislav Pevtsov has taken a bronze medal
at the 2023 World Triathlon Cup Chengdu held in China, Azernews reports.
Germany's Tim Hellwig finished first, while Mexico's Aram
Michell Peñaflor Moysen grabbed a silver medal.
