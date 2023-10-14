Economic Slowdown Depressing Demand For Loans In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The economic slowdown, combined with the effects of the European
Central Bank's interest-rate hikes, is depressing demand for loans,
Italian banking association ABI said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
It said bank loans were down by 3.8% in September with respect
to the same month in 2022.
ABI said loans to businesses had fallen by 6.2% while those to
households were down by 0.6%.
