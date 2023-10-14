Shusha Hosts Presentation Of Encyclopedia And Postage Stamp

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An encyclopaedic publication released in 5 languages
(Azerbaijani, Uzbek, Turkish, English and Russian) entitled
"Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world" and a postage
stamp dedicated to Shusha, have been presented in Shusha as a part
of the 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum. The projects are prepared
at the initiative and as a project of the Azerbaijan Cultural
Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan.
The speakers at the event included ANAS President, academician
Isa Habibbayli, as well as executive director of the
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, professor Erkin
Nuriddinov, academician Nizami Jafarov, director of the Heydar
Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent Samir Abbasov and People's poet
Sabir Rustamkhanli.
The speakers highlighted that the main purpose of preparing the
encyclopaedic-informational book is the desire and necessity to
collect detailed information about the city of Shusha, the cultural
capital of the Turkic world, in one source.
Printed at Niso Poligraf in Tashkent, the Encyclopedia features
history, culture, art, literary environment of Shusha, well-known
culture, art, literary figures, social and political life, economy,
history, religious monuments, buildings, nature, tourist places,
information and photos about construction works carried out in the
liberated Shusha, as well as international and local events held in
Shusha, and Shusha-related projects held in Uzbekistan and
Türkiye.
Furthermore, the event featured the presentation of a postage
stamp dedicated to Shusha. The specially designed postage stamp
depicts the Shusha Castle, the image of the flag of Azerbaijan, the
fascinating nature of Karabakh - Shusha, its majestic mountains
covered with fog, the world-famous thinkers, poets, well-known
residents of Shusha, who brought dignity and glory to the region
and the city, the national musical instruments (gaval, tar, kaman),
as well as the image of the Khari Bulbul flower, the symbol of
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region - Shusha and the Victory.
The stamp will be put into domestic and international
circulation by the Central Post Office of Uzbekistan.
