Shusha Hosts Presentation Of Encyclopedia And Postage Stamp

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An encyclopaedic publication released in 5 languages (Azerbaijani, Uzbek, Turkish, English and Russian) entitled "Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world" and a postage stamp dedicated to Shusha, have been presented in Shusha as a part of the 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum. The projects are prepared at the initiative and as a project of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan.

The speakers at the event included ANAS President, academician Isa Habibbayli, as well as executive director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, professor Erkin Nuriddinov, academician Nizami Jafarov, director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent Samir Abbasov and People's poet Sabir Rustamkhanli.

The speakers highlighted that the main purpose of preparing the encyclopaedic-informational book is the desire and necessity to collect detailed information about the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic world, in one source.

Printed at Niso Poligraf in Tashkent, the Encyclopedia features history, culture, art, literary environment of Shusha, well-known culture, art, literary figures, social and political life, economy, history, religious monuments, buildings, nature, tourist places, information and photos about construction works carried out in the liberated Shusha, as well as international and local events held in Shusha, and Shusha-related projects held in Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

Furthermore, the event featured the presentation of a postage stamp dedicated to Shusha. The specially designed postage stamp depicts the Shusha Castle, the image of the flag of Azerbaijan, the fascinating nature of Karabakh - Shusha, its majestic mountains covered with fog, the world-famous thinkers, poets, well-known residents of Shusha, who brought dignity and glory to the region and the city, the national musical instruments (gaval, tar, kaman), as well as the image of the Khari Bulbul flower, the symbol of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region - Shusha and the Victory.

The stamp will be put into domestic and international circulation by the Central Post Office of Uzbekistan.