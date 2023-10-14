Delegation Of Global South Countries Inspects Russian War Crimes Sites In Irpin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A delegation of the countries of the Global South has inspected the sites of war crimes committed by the Russian invaders in Irpin, Kyiv region.

Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I had the honor to welcome in Irpin the largest delegation from the countries of the Global South since Ukraine's independence, which visited our city as part of the CRIMEA GLOBAL conference. Thirty-five representatives of public and government sectors from the countries of the Persian Gulf, Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, and South America inspected the sites of Russian war crimes in our city," Markushyn said.

According to him, the delegation were shocked by what they saw and admitted that Russia has a powerful information influence in their countries and that the war in Ukraine is not covered enough.

"Today, Ukrainian diplomats have a clear task from President Zelensky - to expand the geography of countries that support Ukraine in the UN and other international institutions. That is why we brought delegates here before the start of the big conference. Now they saw everything with their own eyes and talked with the head of the city, which suffered so much from Russian aggression," Tamila Tasheva, the Ukrainian president's permanent representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, said during a tour of the Romanivka Bridge.

Markushyn, in turn, thanked all the delegates of the countries of the Global South for their attention to the heroic history of the city and expressed hope that their countries would support Ukraine.

On March 28, 2022, Ukrainian soldiers liberated the Kyiv suburb of Irpin from Russian invaders. The city held back enemy forces on their way to the Ukrainian capital and received the title of a "Hero City." Irpin was under Russian occupation for 23 days.