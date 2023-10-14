More Countries From Latin America, Africa, Asia Joining Implementation Of Ukrainian Peace Formula - Zhovkva

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More countries from Latin America, Africa and Asia are joining the implementation of the Peace Formula and other international initiatives put forward by Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

He said that today he was a keynote speaker at the conference "Crimea Global: Understanding Ukraine through the South," organized with the support of the Office of the Crimea Platform.

According to him, at the event, which brought together dozens of leading experts from the countries of the Global South, they talked about Ukraine's vision of peace - "a just peace, which can only be ensured by the Peace Formula proposed by the President of Ukraine."

Zhovkva said that only the Ukrainian Peace Formula should be the basis for any peace initiatives, because the war is being waged against Ukraine and on Ukrainian territory.

"Already now we see that more and more countries of the Global South understand that the consequences of the war against Ukraine do not end in Ukraine - they are global. Food, nuclear, and environmental security are the points of the Formula the implementation of which directly affects the life of the countries of the Global South. More and more countries from Latin America, Africa and Asia are joining the implementation of the Formula and other international initiatives put forward by Ukraine," Zhovkva said.

He noted, in particular, Guatemala's co-leadership in Clause 5 of the Peace Formula regarding the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within the 1991 borders.

"Undoubtedly, this is a significant example for other countries in the region. South Africa, one of the leaders in the African region, is another vivid example of how the country's position has changed already during open aggression," he said.

Zhovkva said that the contribution of the Global South to achieving peace should continue to grow, "because the Peace Formula is not only about Ukraine, but it is also an effective algorithm for preventing aggression anywhere in the world."

"It's time for every country to decide whose side it is on - Russia's aggression and terrorism or the civilized world and just peace. I hope that today's discussion allowed our colleagues from the Global South to draw the right conclusions," Zhovkva added.

The third meeting at the level of national security advisers and political directors regarding the key principles of peace based on the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may take place in Istanbul in October.