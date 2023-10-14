Kherson Authorities Show Consequences Of Russian Attack On City Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson city authorities have shared a video, showing the consequences of Russia's recent attack on the Dniprovskyi market.

The relevant video was posted by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Dismantling the rubble and swearing at the occupiers! The consequences of the recent enemy shelling are being eliminated at the Kherson-based Dniprovskyi market,” Mrochko wrote.

A reminder that, on the afternoon of October 14, 2023, Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the enemy struck the Dniprovskyi market. According to eyewitnesses, the working hours were over, and barely any customers were around at the time of the enemy attack.