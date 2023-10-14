Enemy Fires About 30 Projectiles At Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have fired about 30 heavy artillery projectiles at the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy has been attacking the Nikopol district with heavy artillery all day long. They fired about 30 projectiles, as well as a suicide drone,” Lysak wrote.

Russian attacks targeted the Marhanets and Myrove communities, and the city of Nikopol.

Following the enemy shelling, six detached houses were damaged, as well as a dozen of household buildings, a greenhouse facility, and several power transmission lines.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration