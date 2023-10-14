Zelensky Calls Past Seven Days“Air Defense Week” For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Summing up the week, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked international partners for their latest decisions as regards defense support for Ukraine.

This is stated in the president's video address , seen by Ukrinform.

"This week is coming to an end, the week of air defense for Ukraine, the week of reinforcement. This is a key priority before winter. And it's time to thank our partners for their new decisions on support. This week's decisions. The Netherlands – talks with Mark Rutte in Odesa, the decision on additional Patriot missiles, support for our ground operations and sea export corridors. There is also a defense package that was announced at Ramstein. Thank you very much!" said Zelensky.

He also mentioned aid packages from Spain, the UK, Norway, Finland, Germany, and the joint defense package from the Czech Republic and Denmark.

"I thank all the leaders for fulfilling our agreements!" the head of state said.

According to Zelensky, besides additional air defense missiles, more launchers will be delivered.

"We are working on different types of systems. There will be spare parts for the systems that Ukraine already uses. Of course, there will also be artillery – shells, first of all. Drones. Armored vehicles. All the leaders who help us are fully informed about the current situation on the battlefield. The world understands what Russia is preparing for and what terrorist moves it may be planning. We also know how to respond to the occupier. And we will respond in a powerful way," the president emphasized.

In addition, he mentioned the meeting in Brussels with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Brown ahead of the Ramstein meeting.

"There was a clear confirmation of support for Ukraine, a clear willingness to intensify our actions together and continue to put pressure on the occupier both in the fall and winter. And by the way, the United States announced at Ramstein that it will co-chair the F-16 coalition with the Netherlands and Denmark. This is an important decision, thank you very much!" noted Zelensky.

He also mentioned the negotiations with the Belgian government.

"We are grateful to Belgium for joining our F-16 coalition and for its leadership in the use of frozen Russian assets. This is a truly necessary step – Belgium became the first country to send funds generated by Russian assets to Ukraine. We are working with other EU countries and the rest of the world to ensure that they use the aggressor's funds in the fair way – to defend against aggression," the president stressed.

As reported, the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format was held in Brussels. It was the first such meeting that President Zelensky attended in person.