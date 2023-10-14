Lithuania Can Share Know-How In Renewable Energy With Kazakhstan - Ambassador (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Lithuania can
share experience in the field of renewable energy with Kazakhstan,
in connection with which negotiations are underway, Egidijus
Navikas, Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan, told Trend .
"Energy cooperation between Lithuania and Kazakhstan has not
been developed deeper, mostly because of the geographical
situation. Lithuanian companies do not participate in Kazakhstan's
energy projects. However, Lithuania welcomes and supports
EU-Kazakhstan cooperation in the field of energy, notably the
increase of Kazakh exports to European countries," he said.
As the ambassador noted, Lithuania is known for its achievements
in renewable energy.
"The country's government has set ambitious targets to reduce
environmental pollution. Lithuanian business has already gained
recognition for the production of renewable energy components.
There are ongoing talks with Kazakh counterparts about transferring
experience in this field, but it is still at an early stage," he
said.
Speaking about participation in renewable energy projects in
Kazakhstan, the ambassador added that Lithuania currently does not
participate in such projects in the country.
By the end of 2022, there will be 130 renewable energy
facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of
2,400 MW (46 WPPs: 958 MW; 44 SPPs: 1148 MW; 37 HPPs: 280 MW; and 3
BioPPs: 1.77 MW).
At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production
amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm: 2.4 billion kWh; solar
power plant: 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station: 934
million kWh), or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical
energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.
Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with
a total capacity of 385 MW and a total investment of 180 billion
tenge (about $374 million).
In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be
commissioned.
