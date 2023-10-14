President El-Sisi Meets Eritrea’S Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Eritrea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Osman Saleh. The Meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel as well as the Eritrean President's Advisor for Political Affairs, Yamani Gebr Abab.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that President El-Sisi received a written letter from his brother, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. The Eritrean President emphasized his country's interest to further advance bilateral relations across all levels, in light of the fraternal ties that bind the two countries, notably at the present time as the region is encountering successive challenges, which require intensifying consultations and joint coordination.

President El-Sisi asked for his greetings and appreciation to be conveyed to President Afwerki. The President affirmed Egypt's mutual keenness on strengthening bilateral relations, especially with regard to coordination on issues of regional security, consolidating cooperation and joint projects in various development fields, and diversifying and strengthening the framework of cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed the latest regional developments of mutual interest, with a focus on the Horn of Africa and the situation in neighboring Sudan. There was an agreement on the need to continue consultations at various levels to follow-up on these developments, so as to reinforce security and stability in the region.

