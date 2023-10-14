EU Condemns Attack On Mosque In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) Saturday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a Mosque in Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan province in Afghanistan targeting worshippers during Friday prayers and killing at least seven of them.

"Attacks that deliberately target civilians are violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law. The human rights of all Afghans, including the right to life and the rights of all ethnic and religious communities, have to be protected and respected," said EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Nabila Massrali, in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the victims of Fridayآ's attack and their families," she added. (end)

