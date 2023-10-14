Lebanese Man, His Wife Killed In Israeli Occupation Airstrike - Agency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- A man and his wife were killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike on Lebanon's southern Shebaa area on Saturday, according to local reports. The Lebanese victims were identified as Khalil Hashem and Rabad Al-Akoum, Lebanon's state-owned news agency (NNA) reported. Earlier in the day, a Lebanese group launched a missile at an Israeli occupation site in Lebanon's southern Kfarchouba and Shebaa hills, while the occupation army responded by targeting Lebanese houses. (end) ayb

