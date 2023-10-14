Kuwaiti Lawmakers: Actual, Practical Action 'Needed' To Support Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- A number of Kuwaiti lawmakers affirmed on Saturday that actual and practical actions and steps were needed to support the Palestinian people namely in their struggle against the oppressive Israeli occupation regime and its inhumane treatment of them.

This came in statements to KUNA by Kuwaiti National Assembly MPs Khaled Al-Otaibi, Ahmad Lari, and Hamdan Al-Azmi who are in Cairo partaking in Arab Parliament meetings.

Kuwait will always stand against the Israeli occupation of Palestine, the chief and main cause for the Arab and Kuwaiti people, said MP Al-Otaibi on his part.

Al-Otaibi revealed that Kuwait had propose that the Arab Parliament meeting should be held under the title of "In support of Gaza" due to the war of extermination against the Palestinian people.

Arab and Muslim nations should stand against the treatment of their Palestinian brethren, affirmed Al-Otaibi who condemned nations standing solidarity with the oppressive Israeli regime and its actions against innocent Palestinians.

Similarly, fellow Kuwait lawmaker MP Ahmad Lari said that the Kuwaiti leadership had and would continue to support the Palestinian people and their just cause regionally and internationally against the Israeli occupiers.

Since the launch of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" back in October seventh, Arab Parliaments had made it clear Palestine was an important issue to all Arabs, said Lari who indicated that Kuwaiti lawmakers had issued a statement in support of Palestine and its people.

Also speaking on his part, MP Al-Azmi said that the current operation against the Israeli occupiers was a natural reaction to decades of injustice against the Palestinian people.

He commended the resistance of the Palestinian people and at the same time condemned the West's support of atrocities committed by the Israeli occupiers.

Al-Azmi said that no peace would be achieved without returning what was rightfully owned by the Palestinian people in terms of their land and also Jerusalem. (end)

