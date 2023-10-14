UN Official: The Worst Is Yet To Come In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, October 14 (Petra) -- The head of humanitarian affairs at the UN, Martin Griffiths, painted a bleak and frightening picture of what is happening in occupied Palestine and the region, especially Gaza, fearing that "the worst is yet to come.""In Gaza, families were bombed as they headed south along congested and damaged roads, following an evacuation order that left hundreds of thousands of people scrambling for safety but with nowhere to go," Griffiths stated Saturday."Nearly 2,000 people were killed and many more injured. There is no electricity, no water and no fuel," he said, adding that "food supplies are running dangerously low" and that hospitals are crowded with patients, running out of medicine, and morgues are overflowing."Houses, schools, shelters, health centres and places of worship are under intense bombardment," Griffiths said, "with entire residential neighbourhoods destroyed and levelled and aid workers also killed.""The humanitarian situation in Gaza, already critical, is quickly becoming unacceptable," Griffiths said.In Lebanon, the UN official says, "The risk of the conflict spreading to the country is a source of great concern. The actions and speeches of the parties over the past few days are extremely worrying and unacceptable."He said, "Civilians must be allowed to leave to safer areas, and whether they move or stay, constant care must be taken to preserve them," adding, "Basic supplies and services and humanitarian aid must be allowed to arrive unimpeded."