Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Child In Occupied Tulkarm

Ramallah, October 14 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Saturday that a Palestinian child died after Israeli occupation forces shot him Friday.The victim, Muhammad Adwan, was shot by Israeli soldiers in peaceful demonstrations that turned violent after Israeli forces tried to quell it in Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank to denounce the Israeli war in besieged Gaza.

