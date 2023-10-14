King Departs On European Tour To Rally International Support To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 14 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday departed on a European tour that includes the UK, Italy, Germany, and France to rally international support to stop the war on Gaza.King Abdullah's meetings will cover the dangerous and deteriorating situation in Gaza, and the need to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.In London, His Majesty is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while in Rome, the King is slated to meet with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.In Berlin, His Majesty is holding separate meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as a number of officials.The King concludes the tour in Paris, with a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.