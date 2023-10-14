New Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Romanian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Bucharest, Oct 14 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador Moutaz Khasawneh on Saturday presented his credentials to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, as Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary, Accredited and Resident.
