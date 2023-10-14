(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) International Megastars Akon and Ne-Yo added to World Tennis League's Incredible Entertainment Line-up















- The global artists to headline this year's 'R&B Night' on Friday 22nd December



- Akon and Ne-Yo are the final acts confirmed, with 50 Cent, UB40 and The Original Wailers already announced



- Concert tickets are on sale now for this year's World Tennis League on Yas Island







Abu Dhabi, UAE, 14 October 2023: World Tennis League (WTL) has today announced global R&B megastars, Akon and Ne-Yo will join the incredible entertainment line-up heading to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena.







The acclaimed international artists will headline a special 'R&B evening' concert on Friday 22nd December, with their performances closing out an entertaining day of play from some of the world's top tennis talent.







The award-winning stars join a stellar selection of global music artists, with world-class performers including 50 Cent, UB40, The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System already confirmed by organisers for the event on Yas Island.







A globally renowned singer, songwriter and producer, Akon has wowed audiences worldwide with his unique blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop music for decades. With his captivating vocals and infectious beats, Akon has not only topped the music charts but has also received numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career, including several Billboard Music Awards.







Alongside current hits including Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely and I Wanna Love You, Akon's discography includes a Grammy win for his collaboration with Eminem on the hit single, Smack That.







The R&B evening sees a unique reunion for Akon and Ne-Yo, with the duo set to share the same stage at Etihad Arena following their 2011 collaboration with David Guetta on the chart-topping single, Play Hard.







For Ne-Yo, his star has continued to rise since his introduction to the mainstream in the early 2000s, writing Let Me Love You, a number one pop hit for Mario, before becoming a prominent star in the industry.







His accolades include three Grammy awards, winning his first in 2007 for Best Contemporary R&B album, Because of You. His smash-hit single, Miss Independent saw him earn two more Grammys, including Best R&B song and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.







The music megastar will be bringing his biggest hits, such as So Sick, Closer, Time of Our Lives (with Pitbull) and One in A Million to the Etihad Arena, as the new season of World Tennis League returns after wowing fans in 2022.







Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said:“When it comes to R&B music, Akon and Ne-Yo are two of the biggest names to grace the world stage, producing some of the iconic global hits that still resonate with international audiences to this day.







“With a list of chart-topping singles, including their blockbuster hit 'Play Hard' in collaboration with David Guetta, we are delighted to have Akon and Ne-Yo performing at this year's edition of the World Tennis League – it promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment for our fans.”







Tickets are now available via the Etihad Arena website as well as Platinum List and Virgin Megastores. With tickets selling fast, fans can find more details on etihadarena.







With the chance to see many of the world's best players on court and top music acts to enthral ticket holders, 'The Greatest Show On Court' has something for everyone.







MENAFN14102023003092003082ID1107240924