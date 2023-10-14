(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Molano Podiums in Guangxi Sprint Finale
. Colombian 3rd in mass sprint finish
News | Team – 14th October 2023
Sebastian Molano showed growing confidence and form with a strong 3rd place on stage 2 of the Tour of Guangxi from Beihai to Qinzhou(149).
After the disappointment of yesterday, Molano was back with a spring in his step for stage 2, narrowly missing out on victory as Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) proved the quickest.
Molano:“I felt quite good in the sprint today. It was a bit of a headwind and the wide roads mean it can be better to start the sprint from behind which we did. I found myself a bit blocked in at the end but today Milan was very strong so well done to him. Third place is a big improvement from yesterday and I hope on the next sprint stages I can go for a win.”
Stage 2 results
1.Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) 3:15:53
2.Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) s.t
3.Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
