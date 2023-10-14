Cricket World Cup 2023: India Win Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Arch Rival Pakistan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match here on Saturday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, will play in place of Ishan Kishan.

"Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him."

"Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back," said Rohit at the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they will field an unchanged side from the last match.

Playing XIs:

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam