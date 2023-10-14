Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Lose Openers After Steady Start Against India

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 2:12 PM

Pakistan lost two wickets including previous-match centurion Abdullah Shafique after a steady start against India in their World Cup clash on Saturday.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in Ahmedabad at the world's biggest cricket stadium which is expected to welcome 120,000 fans.

Pakistan reached 79-2 in 15 overs in front of a crowd dominated by Indian spectators after delays in visas for Pakistan fans.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj struck first to get Shafique, who made 113 in Pakistan's record chase of 345 against Sri Lanka, lbw for 20.

Haq, a left-hand opener, for 36 before skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got together for a repair job. Rizwan survived a reprieve on one when the on-field umpire adjudged him out lbw off Ravindra Jadeja but the batsman reviewed the decision in his favour. ALSO READ:

Hardik Pandya sent back Imam