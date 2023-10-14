ICC World Cup 2023: Time For Afghanistan To Flex Their Muscles Against Formidable England

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 3:41 PM

Afghanistan were expected to pull off an upset or two but hasn't looked the part so far in this tournament. Two successive and heavy defeats have meant zero points so far and have also thoroughly exposed the team's shortcomings.

With Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Mohamed Nabi in the ranks, spin bowling is Afghanistan's touted strength. Justifiably, since all three have considerable experience and success in white ball cricket, internationals as well and T20 leagues across the world.

This World Cup so far, however, Afghanistan's batsmen have performed more creditably than the spinners. Against India, for instance, the bowlers looked completely hapless defending 273.

Defending champions England, after being humbled by New Zealand in the opening match, made quick amends in the next with a resounding 137-run win over Bangladesh. And this without Ben Stokes taking the field.

England's batter David Malan has been flamboyant and productive at the top order. - PTI

Stokes had missed the first match too, and whether he plays this one is the only real suspense in picking the playing XI. Surely, sooner rather than later, England will want their most celebrated player in the middle.

Even without Stokes, England have looked formidable. David Malan has been flamboyant and productive at the top while Joe Root has been polished and reliable in the middle.

Runs from Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone have been short of expectation, but on the flat pitch at Delhi, they should make merry – that is if they get to bat.

More crucial for England is the form of spinners. Neither Adil Rashid nor Moeen Ali has looked threatening. Buttler would like them to get into stride.

Players to Watch Out For:

England

Sam Curran.

White ball specialist, by his high standards, has had a lukewarm tournament yet. Will be looking to get into a more productive groove for tougher challenges ahead.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman with a wide range of strokes and sound temperament is a promising youngster who could take his team, otherwise heavily dependent on spinners, ahead in international cricket.