Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan All Out For 191 Against India

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 3:54 PM

Last updated: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 4:12 PM

Pakistan were bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs against India in a blockbuster World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Pakistan, who were going strong at 155-3, lost their way after the fall of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Babar Azam reached his 29th ODI fifty off 57 balls with a boundary but was dismissed in the next over by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill returned to the team and took the place of Ishan Kishan after recovering from dengue fever and missing the first two matches.

"Cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere," Rohit said at the toss as the home crowd roared.

"Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary."

Favourites India come into the match unbeaten with victories over five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan, who also won their two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, came in unchanged from their previous win.

Against Sri Lanka, they chased down a World Cup record of 345 in Hyderabad.

The world's biggest cricket stadium was a sea of blue due to a largely Indian presence after Pakistan fans from across the boder were unable to secure visas.

