UAE, Korea Signed Mou To Enhance Bilateral Air Transport Relations

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Korea to enhance their bilateral air transport relations.

This MoU includes an agreement to increase the number of national carrier flights between the two countries to 21 flights per week to meet the rising demand for travel.

The signing of this MoU followed discussions held in Seoul on 12th and 13th October, 2023, with representatives from both countries' aviation sectors.

Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General of the GCAA, led the UAE's negotiating delegation and signed the MoU with Young Kwok Kim, Director General of the Korean Civil Aviation Authority.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, noted, "This memorandum, which allows for an increase in air transport rights for national carriers, will positively impact the economies of both countries. The UAE and Korea have strong relations, especially within their strategic partnership, which covers various areas. This memorandum will also boost air transport services' competitiveness and support economic and tourism cooperation with Korea, aligning with the GCAA's efforts to develop bilateral relations in air transportation."

Omar bin Ghaleb added, "The two-day discussions, held in a positive atmosphere, focused on the air transport services agreement signed in 2005. The result was an agreement to enhance air traffic by increasing the number of weekly flights between the two countries."