Sultan Bin Hamdan Attends Second Day Race Of Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

AL DHAFRA, 14th October, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, attended the second day race of the Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival at Madinet Zayed Racetrack in Al Dhafra Region.
Camel racing lovers and fans from the UAE and GCC countries also watched the 4-km long, eight-round race.
