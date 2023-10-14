Mondelēz International Celebrates 50Th Anniversary Of Iconic Richmond Biscuit Manufacturing Plant

Virginia Congressional and State Officials join bakery employees in honoring home of Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Nilla Wafers, Ritz, Wheat Thins and more leading snacking brands



RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today marked the 50th anniversary of its beloved Richmond Biscuit Manufacturing Plant with a recognition ceremony and family-friendly celebration. Federal, state and local elected officials, honored guests and company leadership enjoyed the anniversary festivities alongside generations of local employees and their families.

Since operations began in 1973, the Richmond Bakery has played a key role in supporting U.S. biscuit manufacturing for Mondelēz International, making and baking a range of consumer favorite cookies and crackers, including Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Nilla Wafers, Ritz, Wheat Thins and more leading snacking brands.

Mondelēz International has been a longstanding corporate partner and employer in Henrico County and the Commonwealth of Virginia. The company has nearly 1,000 employees supporting its operations across the state, and approximately 650 of those employees are working at the Richmond Biscuit Bakery. Many Henrico County employees have built their careers with Team Mondelēz, including 17 people who have worked at the Richmond Biscuit Bakery for 40 years or more.

“I'm proud to recognize this 50-year anniversary with the many tenured employees at our Richmond Biscuit Manufacturing Plant,” said Katie Ingersoll, Senior Plant Director, Mondelēz International.“Together, we celebrate this milestone and move into the next decades of snacking leadership as Mondelēz continues to invest in its U.S. manufacturing network.”

The Richmond Biscuit Bakery is strategically located as the East Coast hub for Mondelēz International's U.S. biscuit manufacturing network. The company continues to invest in the manufacturing plant's infrastructure and capabilities to position it for future growth while advancing the company's sustainability goals, including its target of net zero carbon emissions across its value chain by 2050.

“Our Richmond Biscuit Bakery has been a valuable part of our U.S. baking footprint for five decades, and I'm excited to join today's 50-year anniversary celebration alongside the many dedicated Mondelēz employees who have made this milestone possible,” said Gustavo Valle, Executive Vice President and President, North America at Mondelēz International.“I also want to thank our elected officials and community leaders for their support over the years. We look forward to continued partnership as we strategically invest in our U.S. supply chain to position Mondelēz for future success as an innovative snacking leader.”

U.S. Senator Mark Warner and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine are two of the many dignitaries and honored guests who recognized the Biscuit Bakery's milestone and applauded the meaningful economic and community impact of this important facility.

“For over 50 years, Mondelēz International has been investing in the Commonwealth of Virginia and providing quality jobs for generations of workers. I applaud the company's commitment to fostering a strong economic environment in our state, and I'm proud to congratulate the many dedicated bakery employees who have made this achievement possible,” said Senator Warner.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine also shared his appreciation for Mondelēz International's contribution to a strong Virginia and quality jobs over the past five decades.

“Congratulations to all of the Virginia workers who have contributed to the Richmond Biscuit Manufacturing Plant's continued success over the last 50 years,” said Senator Kaine.“Today's milestone is a testimony to the strength of Virginia's workforce and business infrastructure. I will keep doing all that I can in the Senate to support the creation of even more jobs and economic growth in the Commonwealth, including by working to pass my bipartisan JOBS Act to expand access to high-quality job training programs.”

Locally, Mondelēz International has been a time-honored part of the Richmond and Henrico County business communities over the past five decades. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged the company's long-standing commitment and contribution to Virginia.

“Mondelēz has helped fuel our community's economic growth by investing in this storied manufacturing facility. I want to congratulate them and their dedicated workers on producing quality, iconic snacking brands right here in Richmond for an incredible 50 years,” said Governor Youngkin.

Additional state and local officials and other invited dignitaries celebrated the anniversary event, including Henrico County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tyrone E. Nelson who said,“Over the past 50 years, Mondelēz has demonstrated its commitment to Henrico County as a good corporate partner and a longstanding member of our local business community. It's a privilege to join today's anniversary celebration alongside the many people from this area who helped make this milestone possible.”

For the day's festivities, employees and their families participated in a range of family-friendly activities in celebration of the generations of people who have been a part of the Richmond Biscuit Bakery's success over so many years.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit or follow the company on Twitter at .