Three-Day Knitwear Expo Underway In Tirupur

The 50th India International Knit Fair (IIKF) being organised by the India Knit Fair Association (IKFA) is underway in Tirupur.

The three-day fair which began on Thursday is focusing on the themes of artificial intelligence, sustainability, digitisation, active and sportswear, environmental and social governance.







Around 60 to 65 international buyers and more than 200 sourcing agents from across the globe are participating in the event.

The fair is also expected to churn out more business than the previous year despite the Israel–Palestine conflict and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

IKFA chairman A Sakthivel said that Tirupur is focussing on diversification of its product line from cotton garments to those made of various raw materials.



“The manufacturers are also focussing on sustainability and green earth concept,” he said.



As part of the measures, yarn made from pet bottles and fabric from waste cotton are also manufactured.

Peter McAllister, executive director of Ethical Trading Initiative, who participated in the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, lauded Tirupur garment manufacturers for their creativity, innovation, outward looking and customer focussed approach, reported TOI.

