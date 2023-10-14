(MENAFN- KNN India) CBSE Asks Schools To Start Skill Hubs Under PMKVY 4.0

New Delhi, Oct 14 (KNN) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all CBSE-affiliated schools to begin skill hubs in their premises as part of the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, reported TOI.

The Indian government had announced the launching of PMKVY 4.0 in the Union Budget 2023.









Its goal is to utilise the insights gained from the implementation of SHI within the framework of PMKVY 3.0.

"All schools affiliated with CBSE (Private or Government), especially those which are offering Skill subjects in their schools are encouraged to start Skill Hub in their premises as per give guidelines and norms," reads the official notification.

The Board said that the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP) of India has highlighted the importance of promoting skill development in schools, aiming to equip students for the demands of the 21st-century knowledge economy.



The policy highlights the importance of skilling in schools and focuses on incorporating vocational (skill) education and training programs into the curriculum of schools.

Skill Hubs can be set up in State and Central Government schools, Higher education institutes (HEIs), colleges, and universities (including skill universities) with requisite infrastructure for providing Short Term Trainings under PMKVY 4.0. The information on Skill Hub is available at pmkvyofficial.

Under PMKVY 4.0, it is proposed to offer various demand-driven and industry-linked skilling programmes including new age courses such as 3D Printing, Robotics, Drones, AI, etc.

"The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has been implementing PMKVY since 2015 to create an industry ready workforce and enhance the employability skills. The scheme targets schools/college drop outs, out-of-school children and unemployed youths in the age group of 15-45 years," added the notification.

CBSE has also provided the SOP for onboarding of educational institutions for training purposes under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 as a Skill Hub.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will be implemented between Financial Year 2022-26 with a significant focus on making the programme candidate-centric by creating a supportive ecosystem to meet the evolving sectoral demands.

(KNN Bureau)