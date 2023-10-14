Industry And Academia Collaborate To Celebrate World Food Day 2023

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM - Kundli) in association with Ind Food and Beverage Association (IFBA) will celebrate World Food Day 2023 on the 16th of October 2023 at the NIFTEM-K Campus. Titled, " Food for a Better Tomorrow – Building Synergies ", discussions at the event will underscore the importance of food security, sustainable practices, and India's role in the global food landscape.





Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing and Industries , Government of India will inaugurate the event. Shri G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI will address the gathering in the presence of senior government officials as well as representatives of industry bodies such as Ind Food and Beverage Association, Indian Beverage Association (IBA), Plant Based Foods Industries Association (PBFIA), India Honey Alliance (IHA).





Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director NIFTEM-K said, "It's a great moment for NIFTEM-K to be celebrating the World Food Day with the Ind Food and Beverage Association and other Food Industry Associations. NIFTEM-K endeavours to work coherently with the Food Industry in developing novel healthy and palatable food products, providing solutions to the food processing and safety concerns of the food industry and supporting in extending the shelf life of different food products. Coming together and building synergies on the World Food Day will set a positive tone for fostering the linkages between NIFTEM-K and the Food Industry, eventually helping in consolidating the industry at the processing level, and reducing food wastages in the country."





Global speakers from Italy, Venture Capitalists, NGOs, several sectoral associations of the F&B industries, Startups and large food companies such as Unilever India, Coca-Cola India, KRBL Limited, Mrs. Bectors Foods Specialities Limited, Abbott India, Nourishco, Bisleri, McDonalds, Ferrero Rocher India, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, and others will participate in engaging panel discussions organised to commemorate ' World Food Day 2023 '. The event will witness panel discussions covering subjects including food processing technology, sustainability, food safety and security as well as outlook and vision for the sector in 2047.





Session 1: Advanced water and food processing technologies for ensuring sustainable use of water: Discussion on using water as a value-added product, electrolyzed water for food safety and quality, and sustainable water usage in food manufacturing.





Panellists include Sh. Ashok Athawase Pralhad, Senior Director Technical Operations, Coca-Cola India; Sh. Ravindra Sewak, Country Director, Safe Water Network; Sh. Ganesh K, Chief Sustainability Officer, CSR and Corporate Affairs, Bisleri; Sh. Kunal Gupta, Business Head - Production and Procurement, KRBL and Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM-K. The session will be moderated by Sh. Rajesh Srivastava, Chairman, Prowess Advisors.





Session 2: Processed Foods - Enhancing food safety & security: Exploring the role of food processing in ensuring safe and hygienic food, enhancing shelf-stability, and nutrient retention.





Panellists include Dr. Komal Chauhan, Head, FST, NIFTEM; Sh. Deshraj Sharma, Head of Food Safety & Quality, Ferrero India; Dr. Vaibhav Kulkarni, Director, Regulatory Affairs, Abbott India; Dr. Annalisa Zezza, Expert in the Agri-Food Sector, Embassy of Italy and Dr. Sakshi Bhushan, Lead, Innovations, HUL. The session will be moderated by Ms. Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director, FSSAI.





Session 3: Vision 2047: $1.5 Trillion Contribution of India's Food Processing Sector: A look at the growth potential of India's Food Processing Sector and its expected contributions to the nation's economy.





Panellists include Sh. Rajeev Ranjan, CEO, Connaught Plaza Restaurants (McDonalds); Sh. Deepak Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Zenith Drinks Pvt. Ltd. Auric; Dr. Ashutosh Upadhyay, Professor, NIFTEM-K; Ms. Manisha Chaudhury, Founder, PlantWise and Sh. Deepak Jolly, Ind Food & Beverage Association. The session will be moderated by Ms. Ratna Bhushan, Senior Editor, The Economic Times.





Deepak Jolly, Chairperson Ind Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) , said, "It's a momentous occasion for the Food & Beverage Industry and specially the members of the Ind Food and Beverage Association (IFBA), Indian Beverage Association (IBA), Plant Based Foods Industries Association (PBFIA), India Honey Alliance (IHA) who have all come together to celebrate this important day with NIFTEM-K and MoFPI. This collaborative effort embodies the essence of ' Food for a Better Tomorrow – Building Synergies '. We are proud to be part of an event that not only spotlights India's dynamic role in the global food landscape but also signifies our collective commitment to driving sustainable practices in the F&B sector.

While NIFTEM-K is working diligently to develop novel food products and enhance food safety, IFBA is dedicated to promoting industry growth sustainably.”





The startup food sector which has played a key role in the growth of processed foods over the last decade will also speak on knowledge exchange, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, and fostering partnerships that can contribute to ensuring food access, reducing food waste, and improving the overall quality of nutrition in India. The event will also play a crucial role in creating wider awareness and providing industry connect to a large number of students from NIFTEM-K and campuses in the region.