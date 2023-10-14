Flour, Cooking Oil & Fuel Prices Down In Kabul

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Kazakhstani flour, cooking oil and fuel decreased, while gold rate surged during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel price down by 4.5pc

A worker at the Ahmadyar Group of Pump Stations said the price of one litre of petrol decreased from 78afs to 74afs and diesel from 74afs to 71afs.

Mohammad Sharif, a liquefied gas seller in Kalola Pushta locality, said the price of one kilogram of the commodity cost 60afs.

Flour, cooking oil prices also down

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders Association, said the rate of a 49-kilogram bag of Kazakhstani flour decreased from 1,680afs to 1,650afs and 16-litre tin of Malaysian cooking oil from 1,450afs to 1,400afs.

He said 24 kilograms of Pakistani rice cost 2,700afs, 49-kilogarm Indian sugar 3,450afs, a kilogram of African black tea accounted for 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh Market, said the retail price of a 49-kilogram bag of Kazakh flour was 1,700afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice 2,750afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar 3,550afs.

Also, a 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,450afs, one kilogram of black tea 450afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs.

Gold price up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweler in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold increased from 3,850afs to 4,000 and the same amount of Russian variety from 3,000afs to 3,200afs.

Afghani exchange rate

Haji Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 85 and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 270afs.

Last week, one US dollar accounted for 85 and 1,000 Pakistani rupees for 260.

hz/sa

Hits: 52