Drugs Processing Factory Destroyed In Uruzgan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): A drug processing factory has been discovered and destroyed in the Dehrawood district of central Uruzgan province, police official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Bilal Uruzgani told Pajhwok Afghan News police destroyed a drug processing factory during a special operation in the Zartali area of the district on Friday.

He said 300 kilograms of ephedra plant, 100 litres of diesel, acid, gypsum and other materials used in the production of narcotics were seized in this factory.

According to Uruzgani, one suspects detained during the operation and introduced to relevant agency.

hz/sa

Hits: 19