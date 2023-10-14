Plummeting Underground Water In Jawzjan Fuels Concerns

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): River Basin Authority officials in northern Jawzjan say they are concerned about dramatically lowering groundwater level and stress prevention of excessive use of water.

Abdul Latif Mansour, acting Minister of Energy and Water, during a visit to Jawzjan province, met with River Basin Authority officials and discussed with them various issues and exchanged views.

Mullah Saaduddin Salimi, head of the River Basin Authority, briefed the acting minister on challenges and problems being faced by residents due to lack of drinking and irrigation water.

He said water in most areas of the province was salty and not drinkable.

He explained that due to lack of irrigation water, people used underground water for farming, but their department was trying to prevent people from using underground water for irrigation purpose.

According to him, the underground water has declined by eight to 13 metres during last two years.

But Salimi called the implementation of Sultan Ibrahim Dam in Sar-i-Pul province and the Qush Tepa canal project in Balkh proince as important for the growth of agriculture and progress of the country.

Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting Minister of Energy and Water, told the meeting that professional and skilled people should not leave the country.

He said:“Huge funds have been spent on engineers and their experiences should be used to advance the affairs of various projects.

He said that professional people if returned to the country from abroad would be recruited.

