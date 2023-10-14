France's Louvre Museum Closed After Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Louvre Museum in Paris was closed on Saturday for security reasons.

“For security reasons, the Louvre Museum is closing its doors today,” announced the museum's account on X, formerly Twitter.

According to French news channel BFMTV, the museum received messages about bomb threats. The closure of the museum was due to verification measures in the framework of France's national security alert system Vigipirate.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has put the country on its highest security alert after an assailant fatally knifed a teacher and injured three other people in the northern city of Arras on Friday.

French Minister of Interior Gerald Darmanin told public television TF1 on Friday evening that the government would mobilize more security forces to monitor places where the public gathers.

On Saturday, the French presidential office, the Elysee, said that up to 7,000 soldiers from France's anti-terrorism special force Sentinel will be deployed across the territory by next Monday. ■

