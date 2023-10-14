Lebanon To Complain To UN Over Israeli Attack On Journalists

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Lebanon's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it plans to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council about the Israeli attack on journalists in southern Lebanon on Friday, which resulted in the death of one journalist and the injuries of six others.

The ministry said it has instructed Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations to file the complaint to the Security Council, adding that the incident constitutes“a blatant attack” against freedom of the press and human rights.

The Lebanese side expressed dissatisfaction over the recent Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, which it sees as a“violation” of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Issam Abdallah, a Lebanese journalist working for Reuters, was killed, and six other reporters from international agencies, including Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Al-Jazeera TV channel, were injured on Friday evening by Israeli attacks on Lebanon's southern village of Alma al-Shaab, Lebanese TV channel MTV reported.

The Israeli army said on Saturday that it was investigating the incident.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after the firing by the Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah on Oct. 8 of tens of missiles toward Israeli military sites in support of attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) against Israel on Oct. 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery, targeting several areas in southeast Lebanon. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author