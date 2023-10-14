QC Concludes Training Program For Customs Brokers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber (QC) has concluded its 30th program for training customs trustees and brokers. A total of 39 trainees took part in the event.

The workshop was organized in cooperation with the General Customs Authority. The program aims to qualify workers in the field of customs clearance and inform them on the regulations, laws, and procedures relating to the customs clearance. It also seeks to improve the customs clearance profession and develop the performance of workers in this sector, I addition to provide distinguished customs services to the public and reduce the congestion on customs ports.

A number of customs experts lecture in the course, which touched numerous topics, including preferential international agreements, customs procedures, customs tariffs in accordance with the harmonized system, provisions and rules of origin, customs law, and the Al-Nadeeb Program.

It is noteworthy that the program, which was launched in 2015, qualified a large number of customs brokers, who received a certified certificate from the Chamber after at the end of the program, qualifying them for the final test that is held at the venue of the General Authority of Customs.

The Qatar Chamber regularly holds the Customs Program, which is of importance to the Qatari business community, as it qualifies customs brokers and prepares them for the labour market, thereby facilitating and accelerating procedures for clearing shipments from ports. (QNA)

MENAFN14102023000067011011ID1107240613