QFMA Participates In WBG And IMF Meetings

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) continues its participation in the 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is being held during the period from Oct. 9 to 15 in Marrakesh, with an official delegation headed by CEO of the QFMA Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al Binali.

On the sidelines of the meetings, CEO of the QFMA met with a number of heads of participating delegations, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and joint relations, especially in investment and finance as well capital market developments.

The meetings of the WBG and the IMF with the participation of delegates from 189 member states of the IMF and the World Bank, discuss the latest global economic developments, the challenges facing the macroeconomy, and developments in digitization and financial services technology, in addition to climate issues.

On the sidelines of the meetings, seminars, sessions, workshops, and events will be held focusing on the global economy, international development, and global financial markets.

The meetings of the WBG and the IMF also discuss their roadmap and how to develop their tasks and operations. (QNA)

