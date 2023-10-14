Fake Passport Racket Case: CBI Books 24 People, Searches Underway At 50 Locations In West Bengal, Sikkim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 14 October carried out searches at over 50 locations in West Bengal and Sikkim and arrested two people, including a public servant, in connection with the fake passport racket per details, the central probing agency has registered a fresh case against 24 people, including 16 public servants, following it recently received a complaint of the fake passport racket.\"Searches are underway, and many suspects are under the radar. We have recovered documents about the involvement of government officials in the racket,\" the official said READ: Manipur violence: CBI arrests fifth accused in abduction, killing of 2 Meitei studentsSenior officials said searches have been underway at around 50 locations, including Kolkata, Gangtok, Siliguri, and other locations since last evening. A senior superintendent of Passport Seva Laghu Kendras (PSLK) in Siliguri, along with a middleman, has been apprehended.A CBI team got verified information that a certain private person with the help of government officials is part of a network that helps in getting passports issued on forged papers agency inputs.

