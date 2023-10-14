Australia Refuses To Recognise Indigenous Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islanders In Constitution

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Australians have rejected the recognition of Indigenous citizens – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders – in the Constitution, thereby, scuppering plans to amend the country's 122-year-old Constitution after a divisive and racially-tinged referendum campaign least 55 per cent of Australians – most of whom are white

– voted“no” to acknowledging the Indigenous citizens in the Constitution for the first time passed, the reforms would have created a consultative body to weigh in on legislation that impacts Indigenous communities. The reforms would also have helped in addressing the social and economic inequality in Australian society the reforms did have support from the country's Centre-left government, a defeat was widely expected based on the opinion polls. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles acknowledged the defeat early in the evening, saying,“Australians have not voted for a change to the Constitution.”Reacting to the result, indigenous Australians expressed anger and anguish that the white majority had rejected calls to recognise the country's colonial past.\"This is a difficult result, this is a very hard result,\" said Yes23 campaign director Dean Parkin, adding,“We did everything we could and we will come back from this.”Over two centuries since the British ships arrived in Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has presented these reforms as a stride towards fostering racial reconciliation leader Thomas Mayo expressed anger at the conduct of the \"No\" campaign, which was backed by conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton.“They have lied to the Australian people. This dishonesty should not be forgotten in our democracy by the Australian people. There should be repercussions for that sort of behaviour in our democracy. They should not get away with this,” he said Australian for the“no” campaign said she was“fighting to keep an extra layer of bureaucracy out of our Constitution\", while asserting that she was“not a racist”.(With agency inputs)

