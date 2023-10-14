Nagaland Gets Its First Medical College In Kohima, Mansukh Mandaviya Cheers Rise In MBBS Seats

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on 14 October inaugurated the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Kohima, which is the first medical college in the northeastern state, reported news agency PTI highlighted that the NIMSR is not just a medical college, but also a research institute.\"It will not only fulfill the purpose of imparting medical education but will also address the health issues of the Naga people,\" he said, while highlighting the Centre's commitment to improving medical education in India, said, \"In a span of just nine years, the (number of) MBBS seats in India has increased from 64,000 to 1.6 lakh. Similarly, PG seats have also doubled in the last nine years.\"He also said that medical students should not limit their scope of research within the national borders. \"We must encash on opportunities abroad as well,\" he said, adding, that the Centre has started foreign language courses in many medical education institutes so that students can have an edge in getting jobs abroad READ: Govt's mental health helpline helped over 350,000 peopleHe said strengthening medical, nursing, and pharmacy education in the country is an endeavour of the BJP-led Centre for the holistic development and expansion of the country's health sector.\"The aim is to ensure that each citizen of India can get access to affordable and accessible healthcare across the country,\" the minister said from this, he also highlighted the expansion of the \"Jan aushadhi kendras\" all over the country to improve access to quality and affordable medicines for all, Kohima is affiliated with Nagaland University and received the letter of permission for the admission of 100 MBBS students from the academic year 2023-2024 from the National Medical Commission (NMC) in April, said the health ministry said in a statement said 85 MBBS students from Nagaland and six from the all-India seats got admitted to the NIMSR and joined the MBBS classes after their induction programme on September 1.Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said it was a historic day for the people of Nagaland as a long-cherished dream of theirs was fulfilled. Stating it was a long-cherished dream of the people of Nagaland to have a medical college in their state, the chief minister thanked the Union government for steadfastly taking up the project also said the NIMSR would help the state strengthen its secondary and tertiary healthcare and hoped that it would become a centre of excellence in the future agency inputs.

