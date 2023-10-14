Dosa-Idli to Rasam-8 vegetarian South Indian food for Navratri

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrating the goddess Durga and her various forms. During this period, many people observe fasts, often involving abstaining from non-vegetarian food and certain grains. Here are some popular vegetarian South Indian dishes commonly enjoyed during Navratri.



A fermented rice and lentil crepe, filled with a potato filling. While traditionally served with chutneys, sambar, you can adjust the ingredients to fit Navratri restrictions.

Soft and fluffy steamed rice cakes served with coconut and green chili chutney. This is a light and nutritious dish that can be consumed during fasting.

Sabudana Khichdi is a dish made from barley before you turn your nose up. It is made with vegetables and spices.

A tangy and spicy South Indian soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, and various spices. It's light yet flavorful and is often consumed during fasts.

Cooked rice mixed with freshly grated coconut and seasoned with mustard seeds, urad dal, chillies, and curry leaves. It's a simple yet flavorful dish.

A cooling dish made from rice mixed with yoghurt and seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies. It's a great option for a light meal during fasting.

A mixed vegetable curry cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based sauce. It's nutritious and full of flavour.

Medu Vada served with Sambar is a classic South Indian dish. During Navratri, you can use ingredients that are allowed during fasting.