ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Gets Off To A Steady Start, Siraj Sends Back Abdullah Shafique

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The men in green have had a balanced start to the first inning against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique played well in the beginning overs of the game. Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first.

The Pakistani openers came up with a strong mindset as they put up a show against Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique nullified the new ball threat from the likes of both Indian opening bowlers.

Abdullah Shafique especially didn't let Mohammed Siraj settle as he kept attacking the fast bowler.

Imam-Ul-Haq

hit three fours in the first over of Mohammed Siraj which came as a shocker for the Indian fast bowler. His second over also went expensive.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma persisted with Mohammed Siraj despite him looking off-color. Mohammed Siraj struck the pads of Abdullah Shafique as the umpire quickly raised his finger. Virat Kohli's 'hit the wicket' advice to Mohammed Siraj brought the first breakthrough for the men in blue.



Abdullah Shafique chatted with Imam-Ul-Haq for a good few seconds but his non-striking partner advised him to walk off. He was as plumb as he could after scoring 20 runs from 24 balls. Babar Azam has come to the crease and he too has had a good start.

Though the pitch is dry and slow but the Pakistani batting in the starting phase showcases it is also good for batters. Babar Azam hit back-to-back boundaries against Hardik Pandya. But Hardik Pandya dismissed Imam-Ul-Haq for 36 runs.