16 Achievers Honoured With 'Asamanya Kannadiga' Award

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a grand ceremony at Hotel Lalit Ashoka, the fourth edition of the Asamanya Kannadiga program, organized by Asianet Suvarna News and Kannada Prabha, recognized and celebrated individuals who have contributed to society. These unsung heroes were awarded the 'Special Award' for their exceptional work.

The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and renowned Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. The awardees, who came from various districts like Mysuru, Karwar, and Davangere, received a warm welcome to the ceremony. The ceremony was marked by vibrant lights and an elaborate stage and was hosted by Bhavana Nagaiah.

#StopHindiImposition: Kannadigas start Twitter campaign against 'imposition of Hindi language'

Several distinguished individuals, including Asianet Group Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Kannada Prabha, and Asianet Suvarna News Editor-in-Chief Ravi Hegde, as well as Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar and others, were present during the ceremony.

Each of the eight awardees had a unique story of achievement. Among them, Dr. Ayub Ahmed from Mysore was honoured for performing the last rites of 16,000 orphaned bodies despite his limited formal education. K.M. Veeramma from Davanagere was recognized for planting over 25,000 saplings on a barren hill. Vaishali N. Byali, a sexual minority from Dharwad, was celebrated for her efforts to integrate Mangalamukhis into mainstream society. Samson John D'Souza from Karwar, who has provided meals to more than 4 lakh people, was also honoured.

Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details

The program was sponsored by Surf Coats Paints, with exclusive partners Sadhguru Gram Flour Soap, Shalimar Gold Tea, 123 Noodles, Sri Dharmasthala Siri Village Industries, and Sri Krishna Ghee. Innovative Advance Media Manager Pvt. Ltd. served as the agency partner.

The judges, Nagesh Hegde, senior journalist and environmental thinker, BR Lakshmana Rao, Senior Poet, and Rupa Iyer, praised the initiative for recognizing and respecting those who work tirelessly in the background to serve society. The Asamanya Kannadiga Awards aimed to celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary work and offer them well-deserved appreciation and encouragement.