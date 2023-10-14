Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Calls Jacqueline Fernandez 'Tigress', Wishes Her On Navratri From Tihar Jail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sukesh Chandrasekhar is imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, has written another letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, saying he will fast for her "well-being and to ward off all the negativity" around them during the nine-day Navratri festival.

The conman referred to Fernandez as his "tigress" and lauded her performance in the Doha event. "First and foremost, you looked super hot and pretty at the 'Doha Show.'" According to India Today, the suspected conman added in his letter, "Baby, there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma."

“Baby as Navratri is commencing from tomorrow, I am, for the first time in my life, gonna fast all the 9 days for your well-being and mainly to ward away all the negativity around us,” he added in his letter.

Sukesh, who is now imprisoned in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, went on to say that "with Ma Shakthi's divine intervention, everything will only be in our favour and the truth will prevail." We'll be reunited very soon, come what may, and we'll live together forever, my Baby darling."

He also mentioned his plans to hold a special puja for Jacqueline on the ninth day of Navratri at Vaishno Devi Temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, denied any romantic contact with Sukesh, but she is also an accused in the case and has been questioned several times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).