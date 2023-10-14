Samsung Galaxy A05s To Launch On October 18 In India; Check Out Expected Specifications, Price

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung's next A-series smartphone A05s is coming to India next week on October 18.

Before its Indian release, it was selling in Malaysia.

Although the price is unknown, GSMArena speculates that it would be about Rs 12,999. The debut date, October 18, coincides with the Indian festival season, which may have a good impact on people searching for a low-cost choice.

It has a 6.7" Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate support and a punch-hole design to house the phone's front camera.

It is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU with 6GB RAM that can be expanded to 12GB RAM through 128GB built-in storage. The Samsung Galaxy A05s is said to have a "redefined build and finish that will carry forward Samsung's signature galaxy design."

It sports a triple-camera configuration consisting of a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there's a 13MP lens on the front. The phone's power source is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W cable charging capabilities. It comes in four different colours: black, silver, light green, and violet.



According to reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav, the next Samsung Galaxy A05s would be priced about Rs 15,000, which corresponds to the GSMArena's recommended price of Rs 12,999. Notably, the phone is priced at €150.

The cost suggestion complements the specs. However, keep in mind that the specifications and pricing have not been officially verified and may vary at the time of release.