ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan Doubtful For India Game Due To Fresh Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has had a good impact on his team in ODI World Cup 2023. However, the performance of Bangladesh as a unit has been subpar. There has been little effort from the collective unit to perform better.



They could be in further trouble as the Bangladesh captain is doubtful for the upcoming game against India. The all-rounder suffered a quad tear while batting against New Zealand the other night. He managed to score 40 runs from 51 balls.

Shakib Al Hasan had a long stay at the crease with Mushfiqur Rahim being his partner which helped in the rebuilding of the Bangladesh inning. However, the Bangladesh captain continued playing despite experiencing a pull and pain in his foot.



Later, after the conclusion of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh game, the Bangladesh management reviewed the possible injury of Shakib Al Hasan. It has been confirmed that the all-rounder is doubtful for the game against India.

Najimul Shanto said, "He [Shakib] is going for his scans. We will know after that. We didn't bat well. We didn't start well. We batted poorly even in the last game in the first 10-15 overs. We have to bat a little responsibly. If we bat a little carefully in the first 10-15, then we can do well."

Another Bangladesh Cricket Board official said, "I am not sure whether he is available for the next game or not, but there is certainly some doubt since he has sustained a slight tear."

It has been confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan has experienced an injury. However, the injury is of grade one or grade two hasn't been confirmed yet. It will be a huge blow for Bangladesh if their captain misses the rest of the tournament.