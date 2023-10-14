ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's Stellar Performance Propels India To 8 Out Of 8 WC Wins Against Pakistan

Babar Azam (50 off 58) and Mohammad Rizwan (49 off 69) built a crucial partnership, contributing 82 runs for the third wicket. Pakistan looked strong at 155/2, but once Siraj shattered the stumps of Babar Azam in the 30th over, a massive collapse ensued, leading to Pakistan being bundled out for 191 in the 43rd over.

Kuldeep Yadav (10-0-35-2) and Jasprit Bumrah (7-1-19-2) displayed brilliance in their comeback spells, outsmarting the Pakistani middle and lower-order batsmen with remarkable deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja (9.5-0-38-2) then efficiently handled the tailenders. Nearly every bowler for India, except Shardul Thakur, secured a couple of wickets each.

Shifting focus to the chase, Rohit Sharma continued his exceptional form from the previous game, relentlessly smashing boundaries and displaying no mercy towards the visiting bowlers. Shubman Gill (16 off 11) and Virat Kohli (16 off 18) showcased flashes of brilliance but couldn't stay at the crease for an extended period.

Also Read:

Pakistan's batting collapse: A closer look at the fall of wickets