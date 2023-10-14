Ilham Aliyev Received President Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, October 14 - 14 October 2023, 12:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar.

During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with the expansion of relations based on historical bonds among the peoples of the Turkic world, and the existence of opportunities for enhancing humanitarian, cultural, educational, and sports cooperation between the peoples.

In this context, the President of Azerbaijan highlighted the role of the Organization of Turkic States as an effective platform and expressed hope that the peoples of the Turkic world would develop their relations in various fields. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan had always contributed to the closer unity of the Turkic world and would remain committed to the ideas of Turkic world unity.

The meeting also addressed the activity of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an observer at the Organization of Turkic States. They noted that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus had had an observer status for a long time at the Economic Cooperation Organization and Organization of Islamic Cooperation. For this reason, the observer status of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus at the Organization of Turkic States is absolutely logical.

Ersin Tatar, for his part, congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's fully restoring its sovereignty. He also expressed contentment with the events held in Baku as part of the Days of Culture of Northern Cyprus and thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the conditions created.

The meeting also saw discussions on cooperation in tourism, science, and student exchange.

Then, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus presented a keepsake to the head of state.