Prime Minister Meets Young Voters Of Cần Thơ City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, October 14 - CẦN THƠ – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính joined other National Assembly (NA) deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ in a meeting with 700 voters who are representatives of the local youth and young manpower on October 14.

A representative of the NA deputies' delegation of Cần Thơ informed participants about the 15th-tenure NA's sixth session, scheduled to last from October 23 to November 29.

During the session, the NA will consider and vote on nine draft laws, discuss eight other bills, make decisions on socio-economic and budgetary issues of 2023 and 2024, and look into the mid-term reports on the implementation of the five-year plans for 2021 - 2025 on socio-economic development, economic restructuring, medium-term public investment, national finance, and public debts. Particularly, the NA will carry out question-and-answer activities and collect votes of confidence on the positions it elected or approved.

Expressing their delight at the country's socio-economic achievements during the first nine months of 2023, Cần Thơ voters said they believed the Party Central Committee, NA, and Government would continue implementing strong, timely, and effective measures, policies, and directions in all fields, especially in carrying out the resolutions, programmes, and projects on the development of the Mekong Delta and Cần Thơ.

Many asked the NA deputies of Cần Thơ to propose measures for promoting the development of infrastructure, especially transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure, training and attracting high-quality human resources, building cultural facilities for the youth, and establishing a startup and innovation centre in the city.

Appreciating the young voters' opinions, contributions to local development, and support for the Government, PM Chính underlined the youth's core role in national construction and safeguarding.

He updated them about Việt Nam's socio-economic situation and expressed his belief that with solidarity, joint efforts, and consensus upheld, all-level authorities, sectors, and localities would continue showing strong determination and take drastic actions to address shortcomings, surmount challenges, and fulfil the tasks and targets for 2023 with the best possible results, thus creating favourable conditions for the implementation of the 2024 plan.

He also fielded voters' questions about several issues, including infrastructure development, information safety of online transactions, human resources attraction, and career orientation for young people. VNA/VNS